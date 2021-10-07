Giants Of Africa Set To Unveil Donated Basketball Courts In Nigeria

Giants of Africa, the foundation dedicated to enriching the lives of African youth through sports, and Masai Ujiri, Vice-Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors and Giants of Africa founder, announced today, October 7 2021, that they will unveil four new basketball courts when Ujiri visits Nigeria later this month.

Ujiri will return to his home country of Nigeria to unveil the new courts as part of the foundation’s Built Within initiative, a multi-year investment in building and refurbishing 100 courts across the continent.

The next group of courts unveiled in Lagos include Ijeshatado Grammar School, Oworonshoki, at a Community Park, and Ilupeju Grammar School. Additionally, they will unveil a new practice court for the Lagos Warriors professional basketball team with head coach Colonel Sam Ahmedu and local community leaders.

“I am so pleased that Giants of Africa has continued to show their firm commitment to developing talent in Nigeria,” said Ahmedu. “As someone…