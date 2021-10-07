I’m Not Yet Super Eagles Undisputed Number One Goalkeeper -Maduka Okoye

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has revealed that he still has a lot to learn in colours of the senior national team despite been selected as number one in previous games.

He stated this in an interview with BBC, where he said that it was a privilege for him to make his debut against Brazil in an international friendly.

Okoye said that it was a lifetime opportunity and was grateful to God to have grabbed the chance with bold arms.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalie also revealed that he hope to use the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations as a platform to attract the attention of clubs in the Premier League.

“I’ve experienced for myself that playing for a club and then for your country is a whole other thing. I don’t see myself as the Nigeria’s number one yet, I have to work on a lot of things before I will be the undisputed number one.”

“These tournaments are going to be a huge platform for players like me. My ultimate goal is to hopefully play in the Premier League. The most…