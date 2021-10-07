Italy Battle Spain, Belgium Tackle France For Final Spot

The stakes are high as reigning Euro 2020 champions, Italy tackle Spain at the San Siro Stadium today (Wednesday) for a place in the final of the UEFA Nations League while France host Belgium on Thursday at the Allianz Stadium.

The past three years under Roberto Mancini have been nothing short of a dream for Italy. Having been crowned the champions of Europe earlier this year, the Azzurri will be relishing the promise of winning another title with a triumph in the Nations League having made it to the final four after topping Group A1 that also has Poland Bosnia & Herzegovina and the Netherlands.

As for form, Roberto Mancini’s men are unbeaten in a record 38 games and head into the semi-finals on the back of a thumping 5-0 win over Lithuania in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier, although it must be noted that Italy failed to win any of their four matches prior to that within 90 minutes, including the semi-final and the final of the Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, Spain topped a difficult Group A4…