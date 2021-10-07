Manchester United, Manchester City To Battle For £93m-Rated Osimhen

Premier League champions Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly both interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, who was named Serie A Player of the Month for September on Tuesday has been in fantastic form for Napoli this season.

The Nigeria international has scored seven goals in eight outings for the Partenopei this season.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ: My Focus On CAR Game, Not Unpaid Salaries -Rohr

According to Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the two Manchester clubs are keen on bringing the 22-year-old to the Premier League, while Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain have also been credited with an interest.

Napoli president , Aurelio De Laurentiis according to the report would only listen to offers in the region of €110m (£93m) for the in-demand attacker.

The Blues have Osimhen on a contract until June 2025, placing the club in a strong position when it comes to any potential negotiations.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140%…