My Focus On CAR Game, Not Unpaid Salaries -Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he’s more focused on overcoming the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers than battling over unpaid salaries.

The German tactician made this known ahead of today’s match against the Wild Beast despite reports that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are allegedly owing him eight months salaries.

Rohr who qualified the Eagles for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is said to be responsible for paying the team’s video analyst, chief scout as well as fitness and goalkeeper trainers from his wages.

However, Rohr appears not weigh down with the latest development as his focus is on getting the six points against CAR.

“I will answer with a big silence because one day before the match, I don’t want to think about these things.

“I want to focus on my team, on the game, on our strategy and the dry training session…