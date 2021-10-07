Nigeria vs Central African Republic (CAR)

Completesports.com’s live blogging of the World Cup Qualifier match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Les Fauves (The Wild Beasts) of Central African Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria.

Related: Related: Live Blogging: Nigeria vs Liberia (2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…







Source: Complete Sports