No More Masturbating -Tyson Fury Speaks Ahead Wilder Fight

Heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury has disclosed that he had to make some sacrifices like avoiding sexual pleasures ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Deontay Wilder.

Wilder and Fury are set to face off on October 9 as they begin their trilogy fight. According to Fury, he had to forego certain things in order to focus fully on his fight with his rival, Wilder.

Recall Fury had previously said that he used to masturbate seven times a day to keep his testosterone level high.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Fury has intimated that he stopped masturbating and having sex in order to train well for his fight with Widler.

Fury said: ‘Can’t even remember the last time I did that,’

‘My trousers are staying zipped up here. The idea that no fighters have sex before a fight is a myth. But I don’t believe in it. I’m an old school fighter. I like to keep nice and strong. Keep all that pent up energy in the tank and then let all the aggression burst out on my opponent on…