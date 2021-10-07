Pogba Wants Manchester United Contract Extension

According to L’Equipe, Juventus target Paul Pogba wants to sign a contract extension with Manchester United and could become one of the Premier League’s highest earners with a €20m-a-year salary.

The Frenchman has returned to Turin, where his France side will face Belgium tonight in the Nations League semifinals.

Earlier last month, his agent Mino Raiola suggested that his return to Juventus was possible, although it depended on the Bianconeri’s plans for the future.

Raiola admitted that Pogba is in love with Turin prompting many Juventus fans to dream about the Frenchman’s return.

His contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer, but, according to L’Equipe, Pogba is now willing to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

According to the report, talks between the Premier League giants and the player’s agent are ongoing with the 28-year-old who could be offered a new €20m-a-year salary.

That would make him…