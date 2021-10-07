Reasons To Watch The NBA Games

Did you know that sports betting makes up between 30 to 40 percent of the global gaming market? A whopping $500 million+ is wagered globally across a wide range of sports – from soccer and horse racing, to tennis, golf, rugby, boxing and American football. In the US alone, it is estimated that the industry will generate as much as $7 billion by 2025, according to the experts at Morgan Stanley. This is a notable increase from the $833 million placed on sports bets in 2019, the investment firm reported.

Among new bettors, the most popular sport to bet on is North America’s professional basketball league, the National Basketball Association, or NBA, composed of 30 teams (29 in the US and one in Canada). While we’ll go into detail below on the reasons for the sport’s burgeoning popularity and ways to place a bet on your favored team, one of the most exciting ways to do so is to predict the margin by which one team will beat the other – particularly when a high-ranked team is…