Recruitment: Kirby Nigeria Limited – Complete Sports

The organization is recruiting an intermediary who can frequently take a more proactive approach in educating clients about the company’s product through pre-training and demos on behalf of the company.

Present, promote and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers.

Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of existing/potential customers to meet their needs.

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.

Reach out to customer leads through cold calling.

Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction..

Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule.

REQUIREMENTS

Our Job Criteria:

The candidate should own a car and a valid driving license

The candidate should be between age 24-50 years

The candidate should have a great attitude, personality and excellent people skills

The candidate should be ambitious, ready to succeed and willing to challenge yourself

The candidate…