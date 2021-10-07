Ribeiro Charged With Attempted Murder After Kicking Referee Unconscious In Brazilian League

A Brazilian footballer has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after kicking a referee in the head knocking him unconscious.

William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during the second half of a match in the Sao Paulo state’s second tier between his team Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires on Monday, after the referee did not award the visitors a free-kick.

Ribeiro was arrested at the stadium and taken to a local police station. A judge will now decide whether is remanded in custody or is released on bail while an investigation is carried out.

“His attack was very strong and violent, kicking the referee in the head and making him pass out,” said police investigator Vinicius Assuncao. “The referee had no chance of defending himself.”

Crivellaro was kept in the local Hospital Sao Sebastiao Martir overnight for observation before being released on Tuesday morning.

Ribeiro was sacked by his club following the incident. His club…