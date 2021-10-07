Rohr Sweating Over Onuachu Fitness For CAR Clash

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that Paul Onuachu is a doubt for his side’s clash against the Les Fauves of Central African Republic, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu missed the team’s first official training session at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

The Genk of Belgium striker featured in the Super Eagles first two games in the qualifiers but is in danger of missing out Nigeria’s home clash against Raoul Savoy’a men.

“Paul Onuachu sustained a minor injury in our training session at the hotel on Tuesday morning, so we took the decision not to risk it by allowing him trained separately from his colleagues in the evening,”Rohr told a news conference on Wednesday.



“He trained separately with the physiotherapist but we are hoping he will be able to join us in full training today. Paul is an important player for us and we want him available for the game.

“It’s important to have…