Super Eagles Bow To CAR In Lagos, Retain Top Spot In 2022 WCQ Group C

Central African Republic produced an strong performance to beat Super Eagles 1-0 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group C fixture at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos on Thursday, Completesports.com reports..

Karl Namngandaa netted the decisive goal in the last minute of the game.

Gernot Rohr’s charges struggled in their efforts to break down the visitors defence in the opening minutes of the game, to no avail.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen had a shot blocked in the 21st minute as the hosts piled up pressure on the the opponents defence.

Osimhen had a chance to put the Super Eagles ahead five minutes later but he blasted his shot wide after he was put through on goal by Kelechi Iheanacho.

The visitors had the ball in the back of the net a minute after the hour mark but the goal was chalked off for a foul on Jamilu Collins.

