Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Defeat To Central African Republic

Following the Super Eagles 1-0 loss to the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic in Thursday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter , Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…
FRANCIS UZOHO 6/10
He produced a fine save to deny the Wild Beasts in the 66th minute, but couldn’t prevent the visitors from scoring the winning goal late on.
OLA AINA 6/10
Solid defensively and did a good job supporting the attack. He was one of the top performers for the Super Eagles on the night.
LEON BALOGUN 6/10
Had a good game but was at fault for the only conceded by the Super Eagles.
WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG 6/10
Did well despite his team conceding a late goal in the game.
JAMILU COLLINS 5/10
Not one of his best performance for the Super Eagles. The left-back didn’t make much impact in the game.
FRANK ONYEKA 5/10
Failed to fill in well for the injured Wilfred Ndidi. The Brentford man didn’t do much to justify his selection.
JOE ARIBO 5/10
The midfielder produced a…
