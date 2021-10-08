6 Talking Points From Super Eagles Defeat To CAR In Lagos

For the first time in a long while, the Super Eagles under Gernot Rohr left Nigeria fans shocked as they lost 1-0 to underdogs, Central Africa Republic (CAR) in their third Group C match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. It was obviously a night to forget for the Gernot Rohr’s team.

Completesports.com‘s Augustine Akhilomen highlights some of the major talking points from the game.

Lack of Creativity In Midfield Cost Nigeria The Match

There is no doubt that the main missing link in the Super Eagles’ 1-0 shocking loss to Central African Republic was the lack of a creative midfielder who could hold the ball and and link up the attackers to trouble the visitor’s stubborn defence.

It was obvious that CAR came with an approach to defend, however, Nigeria’s inability to find those killer passes to Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi contributed to the team’s downfall. Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr now faces the test of discovering a natural creative midfielder in the mould of…