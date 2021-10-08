Abramovich Returns To UK For First Time In Three Years

Chelsea Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich has returned to London for the first time in three years, the Sun reports.

Abramovich’s visa expired in April 2018, but having obtained an Israeli passport later that year, he has been able to get back to visit his family.

The UK government made it harder for powerful Russians to obtain visas after the Salisbury poisoning incident in 2018.

And the stance affected Abramovich’s ability to gain entry to the UK.

But having obtained an Israeli passport he has been able to make his first trip to the UK in three years without the need for a visa.

Amd according to the Independent, Abramovich’s spokesperson confirmed he is in the UK to see relatives.

And he could reportedly visit his beloved Blues while in the capital.

Amid the 2018 visa fallout, Chelsea scrapped plans for a £1billion revamp of Stamford Bridge.

The visa issues were at the heart of the West…