Agent Threatens To Take Istanbulspor, Inainfe, Father To FIFA Court

Agent and Fresh Talents representative, Ese oduko has threatened to take a player, Michael Ologo Inainfe and his father to FIFA court over due fees and training compensation to Fresh Talents Football Academy.

Oduko revealed that Inainfe was his player at Fresh Talents Football Academy, having joined back in the year 2018.

But despite having a contract with the youngster until 2023, another party, Imperial Soccer Academy surfaced after planning with the father to facilitate his player’s passport to obtain the ITC even though, Inainfe was on Fresh Talents Football Academy Fifa TMS portal.

However, the player’s passport was issued by the NFF former TMS Manager, Nasiru Jibril in April 2021 to Fresh Talents Football Academy.

Another player’s passport was issued by Aliyu, the NFF current TMS Manager to Imperial Soccer Academy in August in which Nasiru was the club’s TMS manager.

According to Oduko, “I facilitated the players move to Turkey with fresh Talents Football Academy team….