Ballon d’Or 2021 Nominees Unveiled

The 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award was released by the organisers France Football on Friday.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are among the nominees.

Other top stars on the shortlist include Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, Phil Foden and Romelu Lukaku.

A Golden Ball heading in the direction of any of those mentioned above would come as no surprise, but the likes of Euro 2020 winner Jorginho and his Chelsea team-mate Kante also have their sights set on a shock win.

A selection of international journalists, national team coaches and captains will determine the winner, with each voter being asked to pick out their top five.

Once that process has been completed, the prestigious prize will be handed out at a glitzy ceremony in Paris on November 29.

With France Football being forced to take a…