CAR Thankful To Supportive President Touadera For Away Win Vs Nigeria

CAR’s Wild Beasts have given the country’s President, Faustin-Archange Touadera, some credit for their famous away win over Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group C match at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The CAR players and officials were pictured celebrating inside their locker-room at the stadium after defying their current lowly 124th FIFA rank to pip 34th-ranked Nigeria in front of Lagos fans.

A congratulatory message was posted on the CAR national team’s Facebook page on Thursday night after Raoul Savoy’s Wild Beasts produced a resilient performance to subdue Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles.

“The Central African people congratulate the Wild Beasts for the national colours by beating Nigeria in her home,” the messag reads.

“Congratulations and thanks to His Excellency, President Faustin-Archange…