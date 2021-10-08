Eagles Paid For Underrating Central African Republic

Former Nigeria international Joseph Dosu has blamed the Super Eagles players for underrating Central African Republic (CAR).

The Eagles were shocked by the African minnows 1-0 in Thursday’s FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

In the 91st minute, Karl Namnganda capitalized on a mixup by Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong to slot the ball past Francis Uzoho.

Also Read: 6 Talking Points From Super Eagles Defeat To CAR In Lagos

It was CAR’s first win in the on-going qualifiers which took their points tally to four while the Eagles remain top with six points.

And reacting to the shock result, Dosu said the Eagles were punished for looking down on their opponent.

“#WCQCAFGROUPC# Super Eagles players paid for underrating Central African Republic…..Lost 1-0,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The Eagles will hope to bounce back from the result when they face CAR in the return leg in Douala, Cameroon on Sunday.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting…