‘Future Of Nigerian Sports Is In Your Hands’

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare Friday inaugurated the Presidents and boards of Sports Federations charging them to roll up their sleeves for the task of deepening development of Sports in Nigeria.

The Minister while congratulating the new board executives emphasized the need for them to work as a team while restating the need to be guided by established processes, procedures and Code of Governance of National Sports Federations in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“As you are aware, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s core responsibilities are focused at facilitating youth and sport development through the establishment of a conducive policy environment that provides strategic support systems and sport policy implementation, amongst other functions. The Ministry coordinates the formulation and review of policies and legislation in order to provide a framework for effective implementation of youth and sports programs”, Dare…