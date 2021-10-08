Italy Captain Chiellini ‘Ashamed’ Of Racist Abuse Of Osimhen, Koulibaly, Anguissa

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini has blasted racist abuse of Victor Osimhen, Kalidou Koulibaly and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa by Fiorentina fans.

The trio were racially abused by Fiorentina fans during Sunday’s 2-1 away win at the Florence club.

Osimhen and Koulibaly also detailed on social media the racist abuse they received during the game.



“We need laws and rules that are applied,” said Chiellini, 37.

“I was ashamed, as an Italian and a Tuscan, also because Italy is not a racist country for me.

“Something more must be done, otherwise from outside we give a bad image of ourselves.”

