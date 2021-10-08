Laporta Debunks Reports Of Sacking Koeman

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has debunked reports that they are planning to sack Ronald Koeman as manager.

In an interview with RAC1, Laporta stated that Koeman will be given the opportunity to change the fortune of Barcelona regardless of the current results.

The president said: “When Koeman explained it to me, I understood it. We all have our ideal way of playing, but I can’t discuss technical issues with professionals. I have always respected the professionals.

“It happened to me with (Frank) Rijkaard and with Pep (Guardiola). Sometimes I gave my opinions and I debated them with technical concepts.

“And he’s the first one who wants to start winning. I think we would be unfair if we didn’t give him this opportunity.”

