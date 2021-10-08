Nigeria’s Players Fot Inaugural Edition Decided

All is now set for Nigeria to be represented at the inaugural Global Esports Games billed to hold in Singapore in December 2021.

Nigeria’s Team LESF which is put together by a wholly private leading Esports organization, the Lagos Esports Forum (LESF) will have 2 gamers – Chukwudi Okoli (Street Fighter V) and Trust Ehiguese (eFootball PES 2021) who emerged as champions at the National selections held on October 2, 2021.

According to Adeyemi Adesanya, the Coordinator of the selection process and Chief Marketing Officer of the Lagos Esports Forum, this is just the beginning of the journey to Singapore as the gamers now have to put in the time and work to train to confront the best players from across the globe.

On his part, the…