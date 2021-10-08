Rohr Sweats On Iheanacho’s Fitness Ahead Return Leg Vs CAR

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that Kelechi Iheanacho is doubtful for Sunday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho sustained an injury in the first half of Thursday’s matchday-2 fixture against same opponent at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The Leicester City forward was replaced by Taiwo Awoniyi after the break.



He is now a major doubt for the reverse fixture billed to hold at the Japoma Stadium, Douala.

“There will be some changes. Already, there are some injuries and I don’t know if Kelechi is able to play because he had a knock,” Rohr told reporters.

Nigeria remain top of Group C with six points, two more than both Cape Verde (who defeated Liberia’s Lone Star in Monrovia) and Central African Republic, with Liberia bumped to bottom place.

