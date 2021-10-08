Ronaldo, Arteta Win EPL September Player, Manager Of The Month Awards

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta have won the Premier League September Player and Manager of the Month awards.

The organiser of the English top-flight made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Ronaldo finished ahead of Manchester City defender and Portuguese teammate Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle, Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Ronaldo Scored three times in as many league appearances over the course of the month in which he returned to England, ensuring he would top the vote and win the accolade for the fifth time in his career.

Also Read: CAR Thankful To Supportive President Touadera For Famous Win Against Super Eagles

He started his second spell at United in incredible style, scoring a brace against Newcastle United on his return to the Theatre of Dreams.

He then found the back of the net once again versus West Ham United in London as the Reds came…