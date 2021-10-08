Super Eagles Induct New Players In Fun Session Ahead CAR Clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria took time off at the team’s Eko Hotel and Suites base after their last training session ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday-2 against Central African Republic to welcome newly invited players into the national side,Completesports.com reports.

Such a fun-filled in-house induction ceremony in the national team has being a regular practice by the Super Eagles during which new players are mandated to stand on a chair or desk and sing their respective favourite songs to the house, and the rest of the players usually act as backup singers and instrumentalists with clapping, tapping on the table, and the likes.

Short videos of the induction ceremony were uploaded on the Super Eagles page showing three inductees undergoing the fun ritual.



Glasgow Rangers of Scotland Calvin Bassey was the first to be inducted. The 21-year-old, who was born in Italy is…