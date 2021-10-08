Super Eagles Loss To CAR Will Serve As Wake-Up Call -Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel says the Super Eagles 1-0 loss against the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will serve as a wake up call to the technical crew and the players.

Nigeria’s unbeaten record of 25 games without losing a World Cup qualifier at home came to a shocking end on Thursday evening.

The result also ends Gernot Rohr’s unbeaten record as Super Eagles coach in World Cup qualifiers. Nigeria went into the game as the clear favourites, with 90 spots sitting between the two sides in the FIFA rankings.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that Nigeria’s defeat is an indication that there are no minnows in football again.

“It’s a pity that the Super Eagles lost to a tiny country like the Central Africa Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. I am sure that nobody expected this result considering the array of talents in our disposal.

“Well, this is football. It will definitely serve as a wake…