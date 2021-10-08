Super Eagles Must Avenge CAR Loss In Douala -Aikhomogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhomogbe has urged the Super Eagles to redeem their image by beating the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in Douala in the reverse fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Recall that Nigeria lost 1-0 to CAR at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday to further make Group C wide open for any team to qualify as group leader.

The Super Eagles sit top on six points while Cape Verde (second spot) and CAR (third spot) are currently on four points apiece, leaving Liberia on 4th place on three points.

Reacting to the team’s defeat, Aikhomogbe from his base in Cairo, Egypt told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles will bounce back to winning ways in the reverse fixture.

He urged the players to play CAR like every other quality teams in the world .

“The mistake has been made as far as I am concern. Losing to the Central Africa Republic is the only thing that made me feel upset, not even at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. Yes, we controlled the…