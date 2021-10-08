Super Eagles Will Avenge Shock Loss To CAR In Douala

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr insists the team will avenge their defeat against Central African Republic in Sunday’s reverse fixture in Douala, reports Completesports.com.

Rohr’s charges lost 1-0 to the Wild Beasts at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday.

The reverse fixture will take place at the Japoma Stadium, Douala.

Rohr is confident the Super Eagles will come out victorious this time around.

“We go there to win the game,” Rohr declared.



“We were the better team (on Thursday), but sometimes the better team do not win.

“They were a bit lucky to score against us, while we had a lot of chances to score. We lacked a little bit of efficiency.

“Despite the defeat, we did not deserve to lose this game.”

He added: “We must stay calm and not panic.

“We must give a big knock on the head of everybody, analyse the game and make some changes in the team.

“We have to find our…