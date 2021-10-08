What I Told My Wife Before Super Eagles Game

Central African Republic (CAR) head coach Raoul Savoy has disclosed what he told his wife before Thursday’s Group C 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Against all odds CAR recorded a shock 1-0 win against a star-studded Eagles side, inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Karl Namnganda scored the winning goal in the 91st minute after taking advantage of a mixup between Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong.

The shock result throw Group C wide open, as the Eagles on six points are just two points above CAR and Cape Verde.

Liberia are bottom in the group with three points after defeating CAR in their second group game.

While responding to questions from journalists after the game, Savoy said:”I told my wife that if we get one point I will be the best man in the world but now I have three.”

Savoy will hope to make it back-to-back wins against the Eagles when CAR host the return leg in Douala, Cameroon on…