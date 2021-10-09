Before Now Nigeria Losing To CAR Was Unheard Of

As reactions continue to trail the Super Eagles shock defeat to Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday, former England international John Fashanu said Nigeria losing to the football minnows was unheard of.

A 91st minute goal from Karl Namnganda earned CAR a shock win over the Eagles, in their Group C 2022 World Cup qualifier in Lagos.

It was CAR’s first win in the group which took them to four points, same as Cape Verde.

And commenting on the shock defeat suffered by the Eagles, Fashanu called for the exit of head coach Gernot Rohr.

“It is time for Rohr to pack his bags and move on,” Fashanu was quoted on omasports.com.

“We’ve got so many potential managers in the country and why do we feel the need to bring somebody who has to change his whole life to understand the dynamics of Nigerian football because the dynamics in Nigeria are quite unusual.

“It is also unbelievable that he is earning $45,000 monthly. I fell off…