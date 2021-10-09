Chelsea Midfielder Kante Returns To Training

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante returned to training on Friday.

Kante has served his government imposed period of isolation and was back in training.

He worked away from the main group today, working on his fitness with a number of individual drills, with the aim to integrate him back into things after the international break.

With many of Thomas Tuchel’s squad currently away on international duty, the session consisted mainly of a match between the first-team players and the Academy players, with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley all in action.

Hakim Ziyech, Saul and Malang Sarr were among the other senior members involved at Cobham on Friday.

