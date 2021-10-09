Conte Favourite To Replace Bruce At Newcastle United

Antonio Conte has emerged as the favourite to be Newcastle United’s next manager, according to a report.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the club’s Saudi Arabian-backed takeover had been completed and it is expected that the new owners will look to replace current boss Steve Bruce.

The 60-year-old has been in charge at St James’ Park since 2019, but the Magpies have failed to win any of their first seven Premier League games of the season and sit 19th in the table.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, former Chelsea boss Conte is top of the shortlist to succeed Bruce as the new owners want a manager with top-level experience.

The report adds that Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard and former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez are the other names that the club are considering, but that the Italian is the overwhelming favourite.

Conte is currently out of work, having left Inter Milan in May less than a month after winning the club’s first…