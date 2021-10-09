Eagles Land In Douala, Train At Stade Omnisport

The Super Eagles have arrived Douala, Cameroon for Sunday’s second leg Group C 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic, Completesports.com reports.

The team’s arrival was confirmed on their official Facebook page.

Also, the team has already kicked off preparation for the important game as they trained inside the Stade Omnisport, venue for the game.



The Eagles will hope to bounce back from the shock defeat suffered in the hands of Central African Republic on Thursday.

Karl Namnganda was the hero for the African minnows as his 91st minute goal sealed his country’s first win in the group.



Following the win, the Central African Republic now occupy third position on four points and could go above the Eagles of they emerge victorious on Sunday.

Despite the defeat, the Eagles still lead the group and have six points after three games played.



Cape Verde are in second place after they edged Liberia 2-1 away in Accra, Ghana.

By James Agberebi

