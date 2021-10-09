Esin Backs Eagles To Respond Against CAR

Former Nigeria international Etim Esin has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will respond to the shock defeat suffered against Central African Republic (CAR).

The Eagles were stunned 1-0 by the football minnows in Thursday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier in Lagos.

A 91st minute goal from Karl Namnganda secured Central African Republic their first win in Group C.

Despite parading a star-studded line-up, the Eagles could not break down the well organised defence of the visitors.

The shock result has thrown the group open as the Eagles, on six points, are just two points above CAR and Cape Verde.

Lone Star of Liberia occupy bottom in the group but has three points following their win at CAR.

And looking forward to the reverse fixture between the Eagles and CAR, Esin said he confident of a response from Gernot Rohr side.

“I believe the Eagles will respond to the shock defeat,” Esin told Completesports.com.

“It was a bad…