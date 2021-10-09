Ex-Super Falcons Regroup To Support Teammate

Onitsha, Anambra state will come alive this month with the beautiful game of football as ex-Super Falcons gather to support one of their own, Coach Maureen Mmadu.

In a one week of football fiesta in Onitsha, Anambra state, the ex-Super Falcons will play three matches with three Onitsha based All Stars Football Clubs.

The three matches involving All Stars Onitsha, All Stars Fegge and All Stars 33 will be played on Sunday 24th, Wednesday 27 and Friday 29th October respectively.

While Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium will host two of the matches of 24th and 29th, the match of 27th will be played at Fegge Stadium.

The Soccer bazzar is organized by Maureen Mmadu kiddies Football Camp to increase sensitization and support for female football.

The Maureen Madu Kiddies are preparing for a trip for Denmark where they have been invited to participate in DANA Cup Competition in the first quarter of 2022

