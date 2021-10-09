‘God Of All Grace, Truth And Vengeance Hear My Heart’s Cry’

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has called on God to fight for her after the Athletics Integrity Unit issued two new charges against the former African 100/200m record holder.

The 32 year old was suspended during the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for a human growth hormone following an out-of-competition test on 19 July.

The Olympic, World and Commonwealth medallist later tested positive for another banned substance, recombinant erythropoietin (EPO), which increases red blood cell count. She has also been charged for not co-operating with the AIU’s investigation.

The AIU alleges Okagbare “failed to comply with a formal requirement to produce relevant documents, records and electronic storage devices” to the investigation.

Okagbare who has denied the charges and and has requested they should be submitted to a disciplinary hearing, pleaded her innocence…