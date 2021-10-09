Ighalo Named Al Shabab’s Player Of The Month

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has been named Al Shabab’s Player of the Month for September, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo scored three goals in three league appearances for The Lions during the month.

The 32-year–old has scored five goals in seven league outings for Al Shabab this season.



The striker linked up with the Saudi Professional Football League outfit from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in February.

He scored nine goals in 13 league appearances during his debut season at the club.

Al Shabab currently occupy eighth position on the table with nine pounts from seven games.

Source: Complete Sports