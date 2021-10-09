Rohr Confident Of Eagles Win Against CAR In Douala

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is optimistic of a positive result in Sunday’s Group C 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The Eagles lost 1-0 against Central African Republic in the first leg at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday.

The shock result threw the group open as both Central African Republic and Cape Verde are now just two points behind the Eagles.

Also Read: 2022 WCQ: Esin Backs Eagles To Respond Against CAR

And after overseeing the team’s training session inside the Stade Omnisport, Douala, Cameroon venue for the game, Rohr express confident his players will do well and secure a favourable result.

“We had a good training session,” the German coach said on NFF TV.

“We know that the AFCON will give us a wonderful infrastructure, the pitch is nice, the stadium is wonderful it will be empty tomorrow but it’s not a problem for us.

“We have to play our football on this great pitch and we can do it better than Thursday. We have to get a…