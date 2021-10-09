Rohr: Super Eagles Missed Ndidi, Iwobi Against Central African Republic

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has blamed his side’s shocking defeat to the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic to the absence of Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions fell to a 1-0 defeat against Raoul Savoy’s men in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday night.

Karl Namnganda scored the decisive goal in the 90th minute.

Ndidi and Iwobi missed the game as result of injury and Rohr attributed his side’s shocking defeat to their absence.

“We missed the creativity of (Alex) Iwobi, we also missed Ndidi (Wilfred) so much,”Rohr said after the game.



Read Also: 2022 WCQ:’How We Stopped Overconfident Eagles’ – CAR Head Coach Savoy

“It was not easy for (Frank) Onyeka and first-timer (Taiwo) Awoniyi to come to this team.

“We have to recover, and we have to make some changes in the team.”

Rohr, who has been in charge of Nigeria since 2016, said the team are very…