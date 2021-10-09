Super Eagles Off To Douala For CAR Rematch

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have travelled to Douala, Cameroon for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday four encounter against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic, reports Completesports.com.

The players and their officials left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday morning

for the game.

The players were in high spirit as they board the chartered Air Peace plane for Cameroon.

Wild Beasts defeated the Super Eagles 1-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday.

Nigeria remain top of Group C with six points, two more than both Cape Verde (who defeated Liberia’s Lone Star in Monrovia) and Central African Republic, with Liberia bumped to bottom place.

