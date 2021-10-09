Why Coutinho Must Join Tottenham Over Arsenal -Johnson

Former Barcelona star, Glen Johnson has advised Philippe Coutinho to choose Tottenham over Arsenal if he decides to leave Camp Nou in future.

In an interview with Bettingodds.com, Johnson reckons that Tottenham would be a better fit for Coutinho as a move to Arsenal would only dent his confidence even further since they’re in a period of transition.

Recall that the former Liverpool midfielder has struggled to cope with the football culture of Spanish football despite his quality.

“He’s linked with the two big north London clubs, and if he was to go to one of them, then I’d say Tottenham if I’m being honest.

Philippe [Coutinho] knows that he’s not in a great position at the moment, and if he was to go to an Arsenal side who are struggling, then that could affect him even more.”

