2022 WCQ: Okoye Returns; Musa , Awaziem, Iheanacho Start Vs CAR

Maduka Okoye has been recalled for Super Eagles 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday four encounter against Central African Republic, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye was dropped for the first game against same opponent on Thursday after reporting late to camp.

Head of the team Gernot Rohr opted for a 3-5-2 for formation as they look to get their qualifying campaign back on track.

Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong will feature in central defence, while Moses Simon and Jamilu Collins will play as the two centre-backs.

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Iheanacho will operate in midfield.

Captain of the team Ahmed Musa will pair Victor Osimhen in attack.

Super Eagles Line-up Vs CAR

Okoye

Awaziem

Balogun

Troost-Ekong

Collins

Simon

Iheanacho

Onyeka

Aribo

Musa

Osimhen

