ABOVE AVERAGE: Super Eagles’ Ratings Vs Central African Republic In Douala

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of Super Eagles, player-by-player, in

their 2-0 win against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic-a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game at the Stade Omnisports, Douala, Japoma on Sunday…

MADUKA OKOYE 6/10

He was virtually on holiday in the game.The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper organised his defence well and was good with the distribution too.

MOSES SIMON 6/10

Moses Simon acquainted himself well to the right wing-back position. An average above showing from the Nantes man.

JAMILU COLLINS 6/10

Performed his task well. Another good showing from the left-back.

LEON BALOGUN 7/10

The centre-back redeemed himself after the howler in the previous fixture on Thursday. Balogun scored the first goal and was impressive all through before he was replaced by Kenneth Omeruo.

CHIDOZIE AWAZIEM 6/10

A surprise inclusion in the starting line-up….