Ajagba Suffers First Professional Loss

Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba suffered his first professional fight to Cuba’s Frank Sanchez on Sunday morning at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States.

Sanchez won via unanimous decision of 98-91, 98-91 and 97-92 to maintain his unbeaten streak with 20 professional wins, 13 coming by Knock out.

The Cuban retains his WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title and the WBO NABO heavyweight title.



The bout was an undercard for the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy tagged the ‘Battle of the Undefeated’.

Ajagba could not land a clean right hand punch which he is known for while Sanchez ran riot with steady stiff jabs.

The 27-year-old Nigerian heavyweight tried to get back in the fight in the seventh round by aiming for Sanchez’s body but the Cuban threw a right hand that grazed Ajagba, who slipped to the mat late in the round.

While he had his knee down, Sanchez caught him with a left, however, referee Mike…