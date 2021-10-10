Cape Verde Score Late Winner Against Liberia To Keep Pressure On Eagles

A 90th minute goal from Ryan Mendes sealed a hardfought 1-0 home win for Cape Verde against Liberia, in Sunday’s Group C game.

In the reverse fixture on Thursday, Cape Verde also scored in added time in the 2-1 win against the Lone Star.

The win took Cape Verde to seven points, just two points behind Nigeria and in second place.

They will now host Central African Republic on matchday five when the qualifiers resume in November.

In the group’s other game, the Super Eagles defeated Central African Republic 2-0 to avenge Thursday’s loss.

First half goals from Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen sealed the important win.

By James Agberebi

