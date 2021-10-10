CAR Will Fall In Douala -Nigeria’s Ambassador To Cameroon, Olonisakin

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon, Abayomi Olonisakin says he’s optimistic the Super Eagles will bounce back to winning ways against the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Karl Namnganda scored a stoppage –time goal off a defensive slip to hand the three points to the Les Fauves when both teams clashed at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

It was Nigeria’s first loss at home in a World Cup qualifier since October 1981 when they were beaten 2-0 by Algeria in front of 80,000 fans in Lagos.

However, Olonisakin in an interview with Vanguard assured that Nigerians living in Cameroon will come out en masse to support the Super Eagles in Douala on Sunday.

“It is not over for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, we are top of the group and we believe we are qualifying from the group.

We are going to come out in large numbers to give total support to the team in Douala. As I said, Cameroon is Nigeria’s second home and we are going to be at the…