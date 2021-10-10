France Seal Comeback Win Against Spain To Land First Nations League

France claimed the second UEFA Nations League title after coming from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in Sunday’s final at the San Siro.

Spain had taken the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal before Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe struck to land another major title for France.

The reigning world champions become the second country after Portugal to be crowned champions of the Nations League.

Oyarzabal had opened the scoring for Spain in the 64th minute after getting on to a through pass before hitting a low left-foot strike beyond Hugo Lloris.

But France hit back just two minutes after Spain’s opener through Benzema’s sublime curler into the far corner.

And just as extra-time was beginning to become a real possibility, Mbappe grabbed the winner with 10 minutes left.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward ran on to a pass stepped over the ball before slidding the ball beneath Unai Simon in goal for…