Mbappe Must Not Leave PSG -Messi

PSG midfielder, Lionel Messi has appealed to Kylian Mbappe not to leave the club.

The former Barcelona star stated this in an interview with France Football, where he said that he’s already enjoying a good relationship with Mbappe.

Recall that the France international has remain a major transfer target for Real Madrid.

“I just got here and I don’t know him well enough to say (if he’s going to Madrid), but a bit like everyone, we’ll see what happens. If in the end he stays with us it will be a great joy and another way of helping us reach our goals.”

“Really well since the first weeks, and Kylian speaks perfect Spanish too and with a player like that it’s easy to get along. Good relationships off the pitch make things easier and although it’s too soon to draw conclusions, I am sure it will go well.”

